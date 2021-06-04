GBP/USD
The GBP/USD rate made a failed attempt at passing the resistance of the 1.4200 level. It was followed up by a sharp decline below the support zone of the late May low levels at 1.4100/1.4095.
Meanwhile, Dukascopy Analytics spotted that the rate has been fluctuating in the borders of a channel down pattern since May 28. In the case of the pattern holding, the pair would not once again reach the 1.4200 level.
At mid-day on Friday, the currency exchange rate had reached the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.4140.
If the SMA fails to keep the rate down, the pair would most likely reach the cluster of resistance in the 1.4160/1.4170 range. In that range, the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point were strengthening the resistance of the mentioned channel down pattern's upper trend line. A passing of this cluster would most likely result in a test of the 1.4200 mark.
On the other hand, in the case of the 55-hour SMA holding, the pair could decline first to the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.4119 and afterwards the 1.4100 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
