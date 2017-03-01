GBP/USD analysis: bounce not enough to prevent further slides

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2245

The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest since late October, printing 1.2199 before changing course and closing the day marginally lower in the 1.2250 region. Data coming from the UK showed that the manufacturing sector grew to a two-and-a-half-year high in December, as the Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.1 from an upwardly revised 53.6 in November. The pair has bottomed at 1.2200 last December, and today's bounce from the region makes of it a more relevant technical support, ahead of Wednesday's UK data that include lending and money figures, the construction PMI and latest mortgage approvals. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is still below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their bearish strength, but remain below their mid-lines, indicating a limited upward potential. The pair advanced up to 1.2306 at the beginning of the day, being steadily rejected by selling interest aligned around the 1.2300 threshold. A stronger resistance, however, stands at 1.2330, and renewed buying interest above it will likely result in a retest of last week high of 1.2387. A bearish acceleration below the 1.2200 figure on the other hand, should favor a downward extension towards 1.2088, October 25th daily low.

Support levels: 1.2200 1.2170 1.2130

Resistance levels: 1.2290 1.2330 1.2385

