GBP/USD Analysis: BoE’s Super Thursday awaited for a fresh directional impetus

GBP/USD witnessed a turnaround from weekly tops on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s hawkish comments triggered an intraday USD short-covering move.

The downside remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant ahead of the BoE’s Super Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair had good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The British pound was supported by optimism over the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK and got an additional boost following an upward revision of the UK Services PMI for July. According to the report, business activity in Britain's dominant services sector expanded for the fifth consecutive month, though the growth rate was the slowest since March. Apart from this, some intraday US dollar selling pushed the pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh weekly tops.

In fact, the key USD Index drifted back closer to one-month lows following the disappointing release of the ADP report, which showed that the US private-sector employment rose by 330K in July. The reading was well below consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 695K and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 680K. Separately, the US ISM Services PMI recorded the 14th straight month of growth and rose to a record higher level of 64.1 in July. This, along with hawkish comments by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, triggered an intraday USD short-covering move and prompted some selling around the major.

Clarida took a more hawkish turn and signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 depending on how the labor market fared in the next few months. Clarida further added that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022 and led to a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a mixed performance in the US equity markets – amid worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus – further acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, contributed to the pair's sharp fall of over 70 pips on Wednesday.

The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The incoming economic data has provided enough evidence of a more robust UK economic recovery. This has been fueling speculations that the BoE could be among the first major central banks to begin the process of weaning its economy off stimulus support. Moreover, policymaker Michael Sanders has already sent a strong signal that he is inclined to vote for an early end to QE, while Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden also sounded more hawkish recently.

That said, other committee members think it is still too early to taper QE, instead preferred to leave the asset purchase program to run through the end of the year. Hence, the focus will be on the MPC vote distribution, where more dissenters could be seen as a positive trigger for the sterling. The BoE will also release updated economic projections and upgrades in the near-term GDP growth/inflation forecasts seems inevitable. Investors will further take cues from the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, which should contribute to infusing additional volatility around the GBP crosses.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance above the 100-day SMA. Adding to this, the recent failure near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.4249-1.3572 downfall constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart. The set-up now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, though the lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution.

In the meantime, any subsequent decline is likely to find some support near the 1.3830 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level. This is followed by the 1.3800 mark, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards the next major support near the 1.3735-30 region. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level. A convincing break below will reaffirm the bearish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.3700 mark. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.3630 intermediate support en-route the 1.3600 mark and July monthly swing lows, around the 1.3575-70 region.

On the flip side, momentum back above 100-day SMA, currently around the 1.3925 region, now seems to confront some resistance near the 1.3955-60 horizontal zone. However, a major hurdle is pegged near the 1.3985-90 supply zone, or 61.8% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark will negate the double-top pattern and trigger some aggressive technical buying. The pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.4100 round-figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.4050-55 region.