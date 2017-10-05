GBP/USD analysis: BOE's meeting up next

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2933

The GBP/USD pair surged up to 1.2987, stalling one pips below this 2017 high set last week before retreating. There were no major news coming from the UK, exacerbating range bound trading around the pair and ahead of the BOE's monetary policy decision this Thursday. The Bank of England will not only announce its latest stance on monetary policies, but also review its growth and inflation forecast, these last probably more relevant for the future of the Pound, as the MPC is largely expected to maintain the status quo. From a technical point of view, the pair retains the neutral stance seen over the last few days, as the price keep hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. 1.2770 and 1.3000 are the wider extremes of the range, and it will take a break of one of those to trigger a directional follow-through.

Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3050

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD