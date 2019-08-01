GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2155
- BOE maintained the monetary policy unchanged in July, forecasts don’t include a no-deal scenario.
- UK Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 48.0 in July, beating expectations.
- GBP/USD extremely oversold long-term, but no bottom at sight.
The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.2078, later recovering up to the 1.2170 region. The Sterling fell following a quite uneventful BOE monetary policy meeting. The central bank left its main rate and the APP unchanged as anticipated, with all of the nine MPC’s members agreeing on that. In what was considered a disappointing move, policymakers refrained from considering a no-Brexit scenario for their economic projections, although growth was revised lower for this year and the next ones. The bank, on the other hand, upgraded its inflation forecasts.
Governor Carney offered a press conference following the announcement but was unable to surprise market participants, reiterating that the bank could adjust monetary policy in either direction, adding that easing doesn’t make sense at the time being. The Markit Manufacturing PMI came in better-than-expected, printing 48.0 in July. The UK Markit Construction PMI for July will be out and is expected to print 46.0, up from the previous 43.1.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.2150 ahead of the Asian opening, maintaining a negative technical stance. In the 4 hours chart, the recovery stalled below a firmly bearish 20 SMA which keeps capping the upside and currently stands at 1.2165. The momentum indicator stalled its recovery just below its 100 level, now flat, while the RSI indicator recovered from oversold readings but also lost strength upward well into negative territory, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2165 1.2195 1.2230
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.
Gold rebounds from $1400, erases daily losses as US Dollar retreats
A day ago, Gold was trading above $1430/oz and recently it bottomed at $1400, the lowest level since July 17. After the beginning of the American session, it stabilized and recently jumped higher, amid a decline of the US Dollar across the board.