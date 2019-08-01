GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2155

BOE maintained the monetary policy unchanged in July, forecasts don’t include a no-deal scenario.

UK Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 48.0 in July, beating expectations.

GBP/USD extremely oversold long-term, but no bottom at sight.

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.2078, later recovering up to the 1.2170 region. The Sterling fell following a quite uneventful BOE monetary policy meeting. The central bank left its main rate and the APP unchanged as anticipated, with all of the nine MPC’s members agreeing on that. In what was considered a disappointing move, policymakers refrained from considering a no-Brexit scenario for their economic projections, although growth was revised lower for this year and the next ones. The bank, on the other hand, upgraded its inflation forecasts.

Governor Carney offered a press conference following the announcement but was unable to surprise market participants, reiterating that the bank could adjust monetary policy in either direction, adding that easing doesn’t make sense at the time being. The Markit Manufacturing PMI came in better-than-expected, printing 48.0 in July. The UK Markit Construction PMI for July will be out and is expected to print 46.0, up from the previous 43.1.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.2150 ahead of the Asian opening, maintaining a negative technical stance. In the 4 hours chart, the recovery stalled below a firmly bearish 20 SMA which keeps capping the upside and currently stands at 1.2165. The momentum indicator stalled its recovery just below its 100 level, now flat, while the RSI indicator recovered from oversold readings but also lost strength upward well into negative territory, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2165 1.2195 1.2230