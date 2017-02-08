GBP/USD analysis: BOE to determinate Pound's fate

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3241

The GBP/USD pair extended its advance by a few pips this Wednesday, settling at 1.3241, after printing 1.3250 in the US afternoon. Pound gains were limited by a soft UK macroeconomic figure, as the construction PMI resulted at 51.9 in July from 54.8 in June, amid lower volumes of commercial building and a softer expansion of housing activity, according to Markit. Sterling's fate will be determinate by the BOE, as the Central Bank will unveil its latest monetary decision, alongside with fresh economic forecast this Thursday. No changes in rates or the APP are expected, but market will be looking at how policymakers vote on a possible move, as latest inflation data, has gave Carney's doves a breath. The pair is overbought daily basis, although in the short term, there's still room to go, given that in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA maintains its strong bullish slope below the current level, whilst technical indicators consolidate well above their mid-lines. Pullbacks towards 1.3190, Tuesday's low will probably attract buying interest, although a break below it on BOE's outcome, could see the pair reaching 1.3120. Above 1.3260, on the other hand, the bullish momentum will likely accelerate driving the pair beyond the 1.3300 threshold.

Support levels: 1.3190 1.3150 1.3120

Resistance levels: 1.3260 1.3310 1.3350

