GBP/USD analysis: BOE could do little with "just" a 25bps hike
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3127
- BOE expected to raise rates by 25bps, already priced in.
- GBP/USD poised to text October's low at 1.3026 on dollar's broad strength.
The GBP/USD pair closed in the red, at 1.3127, for a second consecutive week, although pretty much flat on Friday amid-profit taking on dollar's gains. The Pound surged mid-week on better-than-expected Q3 GDP figures, but the pair was unable to sustain its gains as on Thursday, the CBI Distributive Trades Survey indicated a sharp decline in UK sales in the year to October, with the index printing -36% from previous 42%, while an ONS report showed a 0.4% in real wage growth. Inflation has become a critical issue for the UK economy, and hopes are that the BOE will pull the trigger at its upcoming meeting this week. If Carney & Co. decide a rate hike, the Pound could temporarily surge on relief, but a 25 bps will be little relevant in terms on rebalancing the economy. Anyway, and given that the market has already priced in the announcement of a hike this week, market's reaction could be limited. From a technical point of view, the risk is towards the downside, as the pair closed the week below the 61.8% retracement of the early October rally, at 1.3145, now the immediate resistance. In the daily chart, the pair settled below a bearish 20 DMA, which converges with the 50% retracement of the same rally at 1.3180, while technical indicators stand in negative territory, but without clear directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also below its moving averages and technical indicators within bearish territory, leaning the scale towards the downside, despite the absence of directional momentum.
Support levels: 1.3070 1.3025 1.2980
Resistance levels: 1.3145 1.3180 1.3220
