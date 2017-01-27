GBP/USD analysis: BOE a non-event, politics to keep ruling the pair

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2549

After rallying to a fresh monthly high of 1.2673, the GBP/USD pair retreated on Thursday, despite resilient UK economic data. The economy grew by 0.6% in the last quarter or 2016, according to the GDP estimate, beating expectations of a 0.5% advance, even accelerating in the second half of the year when compared to the first half. The Supreme Court ruled against the government in the case of the Parliament's intervention in the Brexit date, but it was renewed dollar demand what weighed on the pair. The Bank of England will have a monetary policy meeting this week, mostly expected to be a non-event, as it seems too early for Carney to reverse the easing announced last August. Despite the retracement, the GBP/USD pair hasn't lost completely its latest upward potential, given that it held above 1.2510, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. In the daily chart, the 20 DMA maintains a modest bullish slope around 1.2330, converging with the 50% retracement of the same rally, whilst technical indicators retreated from overbought readings, but remain within bullish territory. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk has turned towards the downside, as the pair is currently developing below its 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator entered bearish territory, maintaining its bearish slope, and the RSI indicator turned lower around 52.

Support levels: 1.2510 1.2470 1.2425

Resistance levels: 1.2595 1.2635 1.2680

