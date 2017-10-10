GBP/USD analysis: better mood, strong UK data fuels Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3200

A weaker dollar coupled with stronger than-expected US data resulted in the GBP/USD pair rallying up to 1.3225 this Tuesday, its highest since October 5th. According to the official release, Industrial production increased 1.6% in August year on year, whilst Manufacturing production rose by 2.8% in the same period, well above market's expectations, indicating the sector improved steadily for a third month in a row. The fifth round of Brexit talks got under way in Brussels this Tuesday, but so far no big headlines came from the event. The pair's recovery extended up to the 50% retracement of last week's slide before easing modestly, but overall maintains a positive tone heading into the Asian opening with the price near the mentioned Fibonacci level, and far above its moving average, whilst technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but hold within bullish territory, overall favoring an upward movement ahead. The pair has a major dynamic resistance in the way, the 200 EMA at 1.3230, and gains beyond it will likely keep the Pound afloat for the rest of this Wednesday.

Support levels: 1.3170 1.3130 1.3090

Resistance levels: 1.3230 1.3260 1.3300

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD