GBP/USD analysis: bears taking the lead
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3025
The GBP/USD pair edged lower for third consecutive day, ending the day around 1.3025 after trading as low as 1.3013. News over the weekend showed that the UK IS prepared to pay up to €40 billion as part of a deal to leave the European Union, according to a local newspaper that quoted "sources familiar with the matter," although negotiations have shown little progress over the last few weeks. Uncertainty surrounding Brexit is one of the factors weighing on the pair as noted by the Bank of England last week, when policy makers decided to keep their monetary policy on hold. This Tuesday the UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty, with the focus on Thursday data, which includes industrial and manufacturing production, the NIESR GDP estimate and the trade balance. In the meantime, the pair remains biased lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is pressuring its 200 EMA, around 1.3005 while the 20 SMA extended further lower above the current level. The Momentum indicator aims modestly higher in the mentioned time frame, but the RSI indicator remains flat around 30, this last reflecting limited buying interest around the pair.
Support levels: 1.3000 1.2965 1.2920
Resistance levels: 1.3070 1.3110 1.3150
