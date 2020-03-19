GBP/USD Analysis: Bears take a breather after the overnight crash; not out of the woods yet

- GBP/USD witnessed some aggressive selling on Wednesday and nosedived to 3-1/2 decade lows.
- The global rush to hoard cash provided a strong boost to the USD and exerted some heavy pressure.
- The steep intraday fall of nearly 700 pips seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions.
The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent sharp retracement slide and remained under some intense selling pressure on Wednesday amid some aggressive US dollar buying. Despite the Fed's latest moves to pump billions of dollars into the financial system, investors have been selling almost everything amid nervousness over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The rush to hoard cash was further evident from a selloff in the US Treasuries, which lifted the yields sharply higher and provided a strong boost to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
On the other hand, the British pound failed to gain any respite from the UK government's £330 billion stimulus package announced on Tuesday, rather continued to be weighed down by Britain's late move to discourage mass gathering and controversial measures on combating the coronavirus pandemic. The combination of negative factors led to a steep intraday crash of nearly 700 pips and dragged the pair to its lowest level since 1985. The downward momentum took along some heavy stops placed near the lower end of a two-week-old descending trend-channel, which further aggravated the bearish pressure.
The pair nosedived to mid-1.1400s, albeit managed to stage a modest recovery amid extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts. The pair finally settled around 125 pips off daily swing lows but failed to capitalize on the move and met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday. The brutal selloff across the global equity markets remained unabated, which continued underpinning the greenback's perceived safe-haven demand and exerted some fresh pressure around the major. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming coronavirus-related headlines might continue to infuse volatility in the FX market, leaving the pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Short-term technical outlook
The overnight break below a short-term descending trend-channel confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown and sets the stage for an extension of the recent bearish trend. This coupled with the pair's inability to build on the overnight rebound adds credence to the negative outlook. However, extremely oversold conditions warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest recovery before placing any fresh bearish bets.
That said, any meaningful recovery back above the 1.1600 mark might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.1630 region and seems more likely to remain capped near the mentioned trend-channel support break-point, now turned resistance near the 1.1700 round-figure mark. On the flip side, the 1.1500-1.1490 region now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken decisively, should open the room for a further near-term downside for the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
