Sustained USD buying dragged GBP/USD to over two-week lows on Thursday.

Investors now look forward to the BoE decision for some meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday and retreated further from multi-year tops, around the 1.3755-60 supply zone tested earlier this week. The downtick also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and dragged the pair to over two-week lows during the Asian session. Optimism over the US President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plan and improving US economic data pushed the US dollar to more than two-month tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the major.

On Wednesday, the ADP report showed that private-sector employment in the US grew 174K in January as compared to 49K expected. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised to show a loss of 78K jobs as against a fall of 123K reported previously. Separately, the US ISM Services PMI also came in better than market expectations and rose to 58.7 in January from 57.7 previous. The employment sub-component showed a significant increase during the reported month and might have lifted expectations for Friday's official non-farm payrolls (NFP).

The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.3600 mark as the focus now shifts to the Bank of England monetary policy meeting, which will be closely scrutinized for clues about negative interest rates. The speedy rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in the UK has eased pressure on the central bank to provide any further support to the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to vote unanimously to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.10% and the size of the Asset Purchase Facility at £895 billion.

Hence, the key focus will be on the updated economic projections. Given the third nationwide lockdown, market participants anticipate a downward revision of growth forecast for 2021. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey might influence some volatility around the British pound. Later during the early North American session, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now weakened below the lower boundary of a short-term trading range, which constituted the formation of a rectangle. Some follow-through weakness below the 1.3600 mark will reaffirm a bearish breakdown and prompt some aggressive selling. The pair might then accelerate the corrective slide towards challenging the key 1.3500 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the 1.3540 level.

On the flip side, the 1.3630-35 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle and is followed by resistance near the 1.3675 horizontal level. A sustained move beyond will negate the bearish outlook and push the pair further beyond the 1.3700 mark, back towards the 1.3755-60 congestion zone.