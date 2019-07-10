Persistent no-deal Brexit fears continue to weigh on the British Pound.

The USD remained well supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations.

Focus shifts to the UK macro data, Powell’s testimony and FOMC minutes.

The British Pound remained under some selling pressure amid growing fears of a messy no-deal Brexit, with the GBP/USD pair falling to over six-month lows on Tuesday. The overnight comments by Irish Finance Minister, saying that the prospect of disorderly Brexit is now a significant risk, added to the market concerns and continued weighing on the Sterling. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further in the wake of the recent disappointment from the UK macro data - the British Retail Consortium’s like-for-like retail sales report being the latest, which fueled speculations that the BoE will soon join other major central banks in easing monetary policy.

On the other hand, the ongoing recovery in the US Treasury bond yields - triggered by diminishing odds for an aggressive Fed rate cut move later this month, underpinned the US Dollar demand and further collaborated to the pair's slump to the lowest level since the early-January flash crash low. However, slightly oversold conditions helped limit further losses ahead of Wednesday's busy UK economic docket - featuring the release of Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production data, Trade Balance figures and monthly GDP print for May. Later during the early North-American session, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, followed by the release of the minutes of the June FOMC meeting will influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the daily chart. The lower end of the mentioned channel - around the 1.2400-1.2395 region, coincides with early-January swing lows and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. Below the mentioned support, April 2017 lows support - around the 1.2365 region will be in focus before the pair eventually drops to test the 1.2300 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront fresh supply near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which is followed by resistance near the 1.2535-40 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned hurdles might trigger a bout of short-covering move and support prospects for additional recovery, though subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2600 round figure mark.