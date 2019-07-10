- Persistent no-deal Brexit fears continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- The USD remained well supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
- Focus shifts to the UK macro data, Powell’s testimony and FOMC minutes.
The British Pound remained under some selling pressure amid growing fears of a messy no-deal Brexit, with the GBP/USD pair falling to over six-month lows on Tuesday. The overnight comments by Irish Finance Minister, saying that the prospect of disorderly Brexit is now a significant risk, added to the market concerns and continued weighing on the Sterling. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further in the wake of the recent disappointment from the UK macro data - the British Retail Consortium’s like-for-like retail sales report being the latest, which fueled speculations that the BoE will soon join other major central banks in easing monetary policy.
On the other hand, the ongoing recovery in the US Treasury bond yields - triggered by diminishing odds for an aggressive Fed rate cut move later this month, underpinned the US Dollar demand and further collaborated to the pair's slump to the lowest level since the early-January flash crash low. However, slightly oversold conditions helped limit further losses ahead of Wednesday's busy UK economic docket - featuring the release of Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production data, Trade Balance figures and monthly GDP print for May. Later during the early North-American session, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, followed by the release of the minutes of the June FOMC meeting will influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the daily chart. The lower end of the mentioned channel - around the 1.2400-1.2395 region, coincides with early-January swing lows and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. Below the mentioned support, April 2017 lows support - around the 1.2365 region will be in focus before the pair eventually drops to test the 1.2300 round figure mark.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront fresh supply near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which is followed by resistance near the 1.2535-40 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned hurdles might trigger a bout of short-covering move and support prospects for additional recovery, though subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2600 round figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD trades above 1.1200, marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony is highly-anticipated. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2470, up from the lows. UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected while manufacturing production missed and trade balance beat expectations.
USD/JPY sits at multi-week tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 109.00 handle
The USD remains well supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations. Investors refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Powell’s testimony. Sustained move beyond 50-DMA needed to confirm near-term bullish bias.
FOMC Minutes June 18-19 Meeting Preview: July and beyond
The June FOMC statement dropped the description of Fed rate policy as patient that had first appeared in January after the December fed funds 0.25% increase and remained until May.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.