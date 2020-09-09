Increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit weighed heavily on the British pound.

BoE rate cut speculations further contributed to the sterling’s sell-off.

A strong pickup in the USD demand added to the selling around GBP/USD.

The bearish pressure surrounding the British pound picked up the pace on Tuesday and dragged the pair back below the key 1.3000 psychological mark for the first time since early August. Markets were spooked after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Britain would end the negotiations if there was no progress on a deal by mid-October. This, in turn, added to market worries that the UK could crash out of the EU at the end of the transition period on December 31. The not so comforting Brexit-related headlines spooked investors and raised concerns that a hard split would cripple the UK economic growth. Investors stepped up bets that the BoE will cut rates and push then into the negative territory, which further took its toll on the British pound.

On the other hand, the US dollar drove some strong haven flows on the back of a sell-off in the US equity markets. A broad-based USD strength further contributed to the pair's steep decline. The strong downward momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.3130-25 region. The subsequent fall below the 1.3060-50 horizontal support aggravated the bearish pressure and pushed the pair to six-week lows during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2930 region and in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, remains at the mercy of headlines coming out of the ongoing penultimate round of Brexit negotiations.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight break below the 1.3000 mark and a subsequent weakness below August monthly swing lows might have already set the stage for additional weakness. With technical indicators on the daily chart still far from being in the oversold territory, the pair seems vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 mark and accelerate the slide further towards a previous strong resistance near the 1.2815-10 region.

On the flip side, attempted recovery move might now confront fresh supply near the key 1.3000 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying could prompt a short-covering move and lift the pair back toward the 1.3050-60 horizontal zone en-route the 1.3100 mark ahead of the trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.3125-30 region.