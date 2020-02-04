GBP/USD Analysis: Bears challenge 3-month old trend-line support amid renewed Brexit jitters

- GBP/USD nosedived on Monday amid renewed Brexit jitters.
- Resurgent USD demand added to the intraday selling bias.
- Traders now eye UK Construction PMI for a fresh impetus.
The British pound suffered steep selloff on the first day of a new trading week amid renewed worries about Britain's relations with the European Union (EU). The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out tough terms for Brexit talks and said that Britain should not be obliged to accept EU rules in key areas. Separately, the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU will be very demanding for a level playing field with the UK during the negotiations. The comments resurfaced fears that Britain might crash out of the EU at the end of an 11-month transition period and exerted some heavy pressure on the British pound.
The GBP/USD pair stalled its post-BoE positive momentum and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from two-week tops, set last Friday. The pair dived over 200 pips intraday, breaking below the key 1.30 psychological mark, and was further pressurized by resurgent US dollar demand. A rebound in the global risk sentiment led to a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some initial support to the greenback, which got an additional boost after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery.
The pair finally ended the day near the lower end of its daily trading range but managed to find some respite and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the UK Construction PMI for some impetus. However, the incoming Brexit-related might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the market sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight slump might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through a near three-month-old ascending trend-line support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned support, currently near the 1.2980 region, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards mid-1.2900s before eventually falling to late December swing lows, around the 1.2900 round-figure mark. On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.3065-70 horizontal zone and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.3100 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
