GBP/USD Analysis: Bears challenge 2-1/2 month old ascending trend-line amid fears over coronavirus

GBP/USD remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Worries about coronavirus benefitted the USD's perceived safe-haven status.

Tumbling US bond yields might cap USD advance and help limit deeper losses.

Following a brief consolidation earlier this Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure and drifted into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session. The pair dropped to one-week lows, around the key 1.30 psychological mark during the early European session. The fact that the market is still pricing in over 50% chances of a BoE rate cut on Thursday, coupled with fears of a no-deal Brexit turned out to be one of the key factors undermining the British pound. Market concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union revived on Monday following the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's warning that there is still the risk of a cliff-edge Brexit at the end of 2020.

GBP/USD weighed down by a combination of factors

On the other hand, the US dollar was being supported by worries over the deadly coronavirus, though lacked any strong bullish conviction. The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worst on Tuesday after Japan confirmed coronavirus case of a person who has not been to Wuhan/China. Meanwhile, Hong Kong suspended personal travel permits from China and heightened anxiety about the economic impact of the outbreak of the virus in China. This was evident from a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which might keep a lid on any meaningful USD positive move and help limit deeper losses for the major, at least for the time being.

There isn't any major market-moving UK economic data due for release on Tuesday and hence, market participants will now look forward to the US macro data for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session. The US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on the upcoming central bank meetings – the FOMC on Wednesday and the highly anticipated BoE policy decision on Thursday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, sustained weakness below 50-day SMA support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and behind the pair's downfall on Tuesday. Currently placed near a short-term ascending trend-line support, extending from November swing lows, some follow-through weakness will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and accelerate the slide back towards monthly lows support near the 1.2955 region. The downward momentum could further get extended towards testing December swing lows, around the 1.2900-1.2895 area.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.3050 region (50-DMA), above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Sustained strength above the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3140 horizontal resistance en-route last Friday's swing high, around the 1.3170 region, and the 1.3200 round-figure mark.