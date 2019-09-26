The optimism led by the UK Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday turned out to be short-lived.

UK political developments add to Brexit-related uncertainties exerted some additional pressure.

A strong pickup in the USD demand further collaborated to the overnight sharp intraday slide.

The overnight optimism, led by the UK Supreme Court ruling that PM Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of the Parliament was unlawful, turned out to be short-lived and the British Pound took a turn for the worst on Wednesday. As the UK Parliament resumed activity, conflicting headlines added to the recent political uncertainty and turned out to be one of the key factors weighing heavily on the Sterling. Opposition groups initially called for Johnson’s resignation but the rumours were quickly turned down by the UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying that Labour will not call no-confidence vote now and our priority is to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Stronger USD added to UK political/Brexit uncertainties-led downfall

The GBP/USD pair tumbled around 150 pips intraday, hitting nearly two-week lows, and was further pressurized by resurgent US Dollar demand. Despite the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against the US President Donald Trump, the greenback gained strong positive traction and posted its biggest daily gains in three months amid renewed optimism over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade dispute. Hopes of meaningful progress on a US-China trade deal reignited on Wednesday after Trump told reporters in New York that both the sides are having some very good conversations on trade and an agreement could happen sooner than anyone thinks.



Adding to this, a strong upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, coupled with upbeat US housing market data continued fueling the bullish sentiment surrounding the buck. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range but found some support near the 1.2350-45 region and ticked higher during the Asian session on Thursday on the back of a modest USD pullback. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum on Thursday. Later during the early North-American session, a scheduled speech by the BoE Governor Mark Carney will further influence the GBP price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slump paused near a support marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1959-1.2582 recent strong recovery move, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Failure to defend the mentioned support, around the 1.2345 region, might turn the pair vulnerable to head towards testing its next major support near the 1.2280-75 region - nearing 50% Fibo. level.



On the flip side, the 1.2400 round-figure mark now becomes immediate resistance and is closely followed by 23.6% Fibo. level around the 1.2430-35 region. A sustained move back above the mentioned barriers might negate prospects for any further weakness, rather indicate the resumption of the pair's recent bullish trajectory and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 1.2500 handle. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2525 horizontal resistance en-route the recent swing highs to two-month tops - around the 1.2580-85 region.