GBP/USD analysis: Bearish trend pauses ahead of 1.2100 mark as focus shifts to FOMC decision

Oversold conditions triggered an intraday short-covering move on Tuesday.

Rising odds of a no-deal Brexit might continue to cap any attempted bounce.

Wednesday's key focus will remain on the highly anticipated FOMC decision.

The GBP/USD pair extended its free-fall during the Asian session on Tuesday and tumbled to its lowest level since March 2017 amid rising odds of a no-deal Brexit. Given that the UK PM Boris Johnson remains commitment to leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal, news that he won’t meet European Union (EU) leaders unless they are willing to abandon the Irish “backstop” coupled with the fact that there are no signs of the EU shifting its position yet continued exerting some heavy downward pressure on the British Pound.

The pair added to the previous session's heavy losses, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the 1.2100 handle and witnessed some intraday short-covering bounce amid highly oversold conditions. Adding to this, investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of this week's key central bank meeting further collaborated towards easing the bearish pressure, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, the uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and thus, lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair finally ended in the red for the fourth consecutive session but now seems to have stabilized near mid-1.2100s as the focus now shifts to the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, due later during the US trading session on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rates by 25 bps and hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely scrutinized for clues over a further monetary easing in the near-term.

Barring some immediate knee-jerk reaction, the latest FOMC monetary policy update is more likely to be overshadowed by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. Adding to this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) might shift towards being more dovish should hold the GBP bulls on the defensive and keep a lid on any attempted recovery move. The BoE is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday and is universally expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

From a technical perspective, March 2017 swing lows - near the 1.2110 region, offered some relief for the major on Tuesday. However, given that the pair has already confirmed a near-term bearish breakthrough a five-month-old descending trend-channel, any subsequent recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Meanwhile, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2185-90 region and is followed by the 1.2225-30 supply zone, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards the mentioned trend-channel support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2300 handle.

On the flip side, the 1.2120-1.2100 region now becomes a key pivotal point for bearish traders, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to weaken further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark.