GBP/USD analysis: bearish pressure mounts on mixed employment data

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2445

The GBP/USD pair closed the day marginally lower around 1.2445, with the Pound hit by mixed employment data coming from the UK. According to official numbers, the employment rate rose to 74.6% in the three months to December, the highest rate on record, whilst the unemployment rate remained steady at an eleven-year low of 4.8%. Average hourly earnings including bonus, however, rose 2.6% in the same period, below previous 2.8%, the slower pace in almost two years. In January, unemployment claims fell by 42.4K much better than the 0.8K expected. Weak earnings in a rising inflation environment, may affect overall economic growth during the upcoming months. The pair traded as low as 1.2382 before settling around 1.2440, and the 4 hours chart shows that a late spike was contained by selling interest around a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators maintain modest bearish slopes within negative territory. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2430, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, followed by the mentioned daily low. Below this last, the pair has scope to extend down to the 1.2330/50 region a major support area that will likely hold on a first attempt to break lower.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2380 1.2345

Resistance levels: 1.2500 1.2535 1.2585

