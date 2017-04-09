GBP/USD analysis: bearish potential to increase below 1.2890

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2916

Having spent most of this Monday consolidating around its Friday's close, the Pound finally capitulate late US session leading to a GBP/USD decline towards 1.2912. There was no specific catalyst behind's Sterling slide, but news coming from the UK were discouraging, as the UK Construction PMI fell to 51.1 in August, its lowest in a year, down from previous 51.9 and below the 52.0 expected, while Brexit negotiations failed once again as the parts involved can reach an agreement on the Brexit divorce bill. From a technical point of view, the intraday decline is relevant, not because of its length, but because of the level that contained the upside, the 38.2% retracement of the August decline around 1.2965, as the pair repeatedly retreated from it ever since the Asian opening. In the 4 hours chart, the price is extending below its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both anyway flat and converging within a tight range, a clear sign of absent trend whilst technical indicators turned lower, and particularly the RSI already entered negative territory, anticipating another decline ahead, on a break below 1.2890 the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline and the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2890 1.2850 1.12810

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.2995 1.3030

