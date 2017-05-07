GBP/USD analysis: bearish potential intact, despite limited momentum
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2917
The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2892, with the following bounce limited to the 1.2930 region and posting a third consecutive lower low daily basis, hit by a poor Services PMI. In June, and according to Markit's index, the sector's growth decelerated for a second consecutive month, coming in at 53.4 from previous 53.8. This marks the third disappointing number release this week, as the indexes for the manufacturing and the construction sectors were also below previous and expected. The pair trades marginally lower daily basis, as the release of FOMC Minutes had little to add to what the market already knew, resulting in limited movements across the board. Technically, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2960, whilst the RSI indicator resumed its decline, now at 46 as the Momentum hovers directionless within negative territory. The pair is barely below 1.2925, the 23.6% retracement of its latest rally and the immediate resistance, but it would take an extension beyond 1.2960 to revert the ongoing bearish trend.
Support levels: 1.2890 1.2860 1.2820
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.2995
