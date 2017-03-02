GBP/USD analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.2430

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2475

The GBP/USD pair closed the week at 1.2475, with the Pound taking a double hit during the past days, as the BOE showed little rush to raise rates, despite rising inflation, and softer data at the beginning of the year. The UK January Markit services PMI released this Friday fell to 54.5 against December's 56.2 reading, in line with the soft manufacturing and construction figures released earlier this week. Also, weighing on Pound is the upcoming Brexit, as the UK government has formally set out its plans for exiting the EU with a 70-page white paper. The withdrawal bill will return to the House of Commons this week, and the vote is expected to be passed this Wednesday, clearing the path for PM May to trigger Article 50 on March as planned. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the price held above the 38.2% retracement of the 1.1986/1.2705 rally at 1.2430, while a bullish 20 SMA reinforces the static support, heading higher a few pips below it. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart, however, hover within neutral territory, with the RSI heading lower around 51, indicating limited buying interest. In the 4 hours chart, the technical picture favors the downside, with indicators heading south near oversold readings, and the price well below the 20 SMA, this last around 1.2580.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2390 1.2350

Resistance levels: 1.2495 1.2540 1.2585

