GBP/USD analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.2250, the immediate support

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2290

The Sterling fell for a third consecutive day against its American rival, with the GBP/USD pair posting a fresh 7-week low of 1.2284 in the US afternoon, and holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The first batch of US data released ahead of Wall Street's opening put the pair under pressure, and disappointing income and spending readings released later on the day, weren't enough to trigger a bounce, as concerns over upcoming political developments in the UK, weighed. Reports that a UK-EU trade deal, once the UK leaves the union, could be easily vetoed by any EU member state, dented further hopes for a softer Brexit. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA continues capping the upside, currently at 1.2360, while the RSI indicator holds steady around 28, and the Momentum consolidates below its 100 level, maintaining the risk towards the downside. The immediate support comes now at 1.2250, with scope to extend its slide towards the 1.2200 region, once below it this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2250 1.2210 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2385 1.2420

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD