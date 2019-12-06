GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2688

The GBP/USD pair moved sharply lower on Wednesday, amid a stronger Dollar and with the Pound facing renewed pressure from the defeat of the parliamentary vote designed to stop a hard Brexit. In an extremely close vote, MPs voted 298/309 on the Labour-led motion to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said MPs needed to be told again about the "disastrous" impact of the UK leaving the EU without an agreement.

GBP/USD fell to 1.2680, but the downside has been contained by the 100-SMA in 4-hour charts while indicators are not giving clear signs, with Momentum and RSI flat and around their midlines. However, the overall perspective remains slightly negative according to daily charts. If GBP/USD breaks below 1.2650, then the pressure would mount, sending the pair quickly to test the 1.2560 zone. On the contrary, a break above 1.2820 could ease immediate pressure and refocus the pair to 1.2900.

Support levels: 1.2650 1.2610 1.2560

Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2820

