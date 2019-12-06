GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2688
The GBP/USD pair moved sharply lower on Wednesday, amid a stronger Dollar and with the Pound facing renewed pressure from the defeat of the parliamentary vote designed to stop a hard Brexit. In an extremely close vote, MPs voted 298/309 on the Labour-led motion to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said MPs needed to be told again about the "disastrous" impact of the UK leaving the EU without an agreement.
GBP/USD fell to 1.2680, but the downside has been contained by the 100-SMA in 4-hour charts while indicators are not giving clear signs, with Momentum and RSI flat and around their midlines. However, the overall perspective remains slightly negative according to daily charts. If GBP/USD breaks below 1.2650, then the pressure would mount, sending the pair quickly to test the 1.2560 zone. On the contrary, a break above 1.2820 could ease immediate pressure and refocus the pair to 1.2900.
Support levels: 1.2650 1.2610 1.2560
Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as US Dollar gains momentum
The US Dollar strengthened across the board and reached fresh high versus European currencies, including the Euro, reversing from earlier losses.
GBP/USD retreats from the highs amid USD strength, Johnson's launch
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2700 amid USD strength. Leading candidate Boris Johnson has launched his campaign and says the UK will leave on October 31st but does not aim for a no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY recovers a major part of early slide to weekly lows
Investors looked past Wednesday’s softer US consumer inflation figures. A turnaround in the US bond yields prompts some USD short-covering. Reviving safe-haven demand supports the JPY and capped further gains.
Market rotation opens a bullish window
We are halfway through the week with the three protagonists of the Crypto market are shining green. All top cryptocurrencies are still consolidating, and the indicators are negative in the short term.
Gold bulls stay in control on market diversification, aiming for 2014-2019 resistance line
Gold prices broke up out of the bullish descending wedge but met sellers at a familiar resistance around 1338.