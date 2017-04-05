GBP/USD analysis: back above 1.2900, but gains still looking limited
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2912
The British Pound ended up recovering the 1.2900 level against the greenback, after the pair fell down to a fresh weekly low of 1.2830. The GBP/USD found a reason to recover the upside in the April UK Markit services PMI, as the index surged to a four-month high of 55.8, amid strong demand from overseas that offset local consumer spending, according to the official report. On a down note, mortgage approvals fell to a six-month low in March, down to 66,837 from 67,926 in February, a result of higher inflation. Also, households’ M4 flows softened a little further and were £3.0 billion, while private non-financial corporations’ M4 flows picked up to £3.5 billion, and were above the recent average flows. From a technical point of view, the upward potential seems limited as the pair has set a lower low and a lower high daily basis, although it would take an extension below 1.2770 to confirm a steeper slide in the pair. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook remains neutral, with the price still hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, and indicators unable to move away from their mid-lines.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2830 1.2795
Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.