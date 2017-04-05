GBP/USD analysis: back above 1.2900, but gains still looking limited

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2912

The British Pound ended up recovering the 1.2900 level against the greenback, after the pair fell down to a fresh weekly low of 1.2830. The GBP/USD found a reason to recover the upside in the April UK Markit services PMI, as the index surged to a four-month high of 55.8, amid strong demand from overseas that offset local consumer spending, according to the official report. On a down note, mortgage approvals fell to a six-month low in March, down to 66,837 from 67,926 in February, a result of higher inflation. Also, households’ M4 flows softened a little further and were £3.0 billion, while private non-financial corporations’ M4 flows picked up to £3.5 billion, and were above the recent average flows. From a technical point of view, the upward potential seems limited as the pair has set a lower low and a lower high daily basis, although it would take an extension below 1.2770 to confirm a steeper slide in the pair. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook remains neutral, with the price still hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, and indicators unable to move away from their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.2880 1.2830 1.2795

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3060

