GBP/USD analysis: attention shifts now to the BOE
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2747
The GBP/USD pair ended the day pretty much unchanged around 1.2748, but managed to advance up to 1.2817 earlier today, purely on dollar's broad weakness. The Pound bared pretty well with UK employment data released earlier today, as despite the headlines readings were good, wages were a big disappointment, rising by less than expected and highlighting the widening gap between inflation and salaries in the UK. Average hourly earnings excluding bonus rose by 1.7% in April, below previous 1.8%, downwardly revised from 2.1%, and well off the 2.7% seen at the end of 2016. It would be interesting how the Bank of England assets this gap in its Thursday meeting, particularly after stating last May that they were not expecting persistent wages' weakness. The pair retreated with the Fed's hawkish stance, but the 4 hours chart shows that it held a few pips above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lost upward strength, with the Momentum holding flat around its 100 level and the RSI gaining downward strength within neutral territory. Given political uncertainty and the upcoming Brexit talks, the risk remains towards the downside, particularly on a break below 1.2705, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2635
Resistance levels: 1.2780 1.2830 1.2870
