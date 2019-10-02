Dismal US ISM PMI-led USD selloff helped stage a modest bounce on Tuesday.

The incoming Brexit-related headlines provided an additional boost to the GBP.

Bulls lacked strong conviction amid renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

The GBP/USD pair had good two-way price swings on Tuesday and finally ended the day nearly unchanged, around the 1.2300 round figure mark. The pair initially ticked higher following the release of slightly better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI but met with some aggressive intraday selling pressure amid some follow-through US Dollar buying interest through the mid-European session. The pair dropped to near one-month lows, though an intraday turnaround in the market sentiment surrounding the Greenback helped ease the bearish pressure.

The overnight bounce turns out to be short-lived

The USD retreated sharply following the disappointing release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI, which fell to 47.8 in September from 49.1 previous and also missed consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 50.1. This marked the worst reading since June 2009 and bolstered fears of a US recession, forcing investors to start pricing in yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October. The market speculations were further reinforced by a sharp drop in the US Treasury bond yields, which added to the intraday USD weakness and helped the pair to stage a goodish recovery move from the 1.2200 neighbourhood.



The intraday bounce got an additional boost from Brexit-related headlines, wherein the UK PM Boris Johnson said that they are prepared to be flexible to solve the Irish border issue. This was followed by a Bloomberg report that the European Union was mulling an option for a time limit on the Irish backstop in order to reach a deal. The pair rallied over 125 pips but once again failed ahead of mid-1.2300s and witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Wednesday. The fact that the PM Johnson once again made it clear Britain will not negotiate further should the deal is not engaged and will leave on October 31 turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the British Pound.



It will now be interesting to see if the pair continues to show some resilience at lower levels or continues with its recent sharp pullback from two-month tops set on September 20. Moving ahead, Wednesday's release of UK construction PMI seems unlikely to have any major impact and the incoming Brexit headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver for the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the US private sector employment details - ADP report - will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the pair except that the 1.2340-50 confluence region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. The mentioned barrier comprises of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained move beyond the said hurdle has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2370-75 intermediate resistance towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.



On the flip side, the 1.2200 round figure mark – coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level – might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move. A subsequent weakness below the 1.2170-65 horizontal zone will reinforce the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards testing sub-1.2100 levels.