GBP/USD analysis: at weekly highs, beware of extension beyond 1.3000
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2934
The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.2934, its highest for the week after peaking at 1.2954, as investors realized that, despite dovish comments from MPC Broadbent, hawks are still a majority in the BOE, with at least five out of eight voting members expected to favor a rate hike next month. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases in the UK, while US data was mixed, failing to clarify the future of monetary policy. There won't be fundamental news coming from the UK this Friday, with attention centered then in US CPI and Retail Sales. The recovery has left the price hovering around a strong Fibonacci level at 1.2925, but the upward momentum seems limited, as technical indicators in the 4 hours chart stand pat although within positive territory, whilst the price is above the 20 SMA and 200 EMA, which also lack directional strength. An acceleration through 1.2960 could see the pair advancing up to 1.3000 and beyond, but gains above the threshold have been short lived so caution is recommended.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2925 1.2960
