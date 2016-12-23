GBP/USD analysis: at risk of falling towards the 1.2000 region
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2278
The British Pound plummeted to its lowest for December last Friday, printing a daily low of 1.2228 before bouncing modestly to settle below the 1.2300 mark. Supporting the bounce, was the final revision of UK's Q3 GDP up to 0.6% from initial estimates of 0.5%. The YoY reading, however, ended up at 2.2% from 2.3% previous. Also, the current account deficit shrunk in the same period, coming in at £-25.5bln versus £-27.5bln expected. The pair is at risk of returning to the 1.2000 region, as fears over a "hard Brexit" returned, once Jorge Toledo, the Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union, rejected FM Nicola Sturgeon's proposals for a differentiated deal for Scotland. Technically, the daily chart shows that the risk is towards the downside, as the price is developing below its 20 DMA while indicators hold within bearish territory, although with limited downward momentum. In the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator has turned flat around 33 after correcting oversold readings, the Momentum indicator holds flat below its 100 level, while the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope around 1.2330, also a major static resistance, suggesting the upside will remain limited, and maintaining the risk towards the downside.
Support levels: 1.2240 1.2205 1.2170
Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2385 1.2420
