GBP/USD analysis: at risk of easing further
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2353
The GBP/USD pair fell briefly below the 1.2330 level, posting a daily low of 1.2312 before recovering some ground to settle in the 1.2360 region, closing the day marginally lower. The UK´s Confederation of British Industry reported an upbeat retailers season this December, with the survey up to 35% from 26% in November and well ahead of the 20% consensus. The strong reading adds to recent indicators of the UK economy resilience to Brexit's woes. Still, the pair has faltered on attempts to regain the 1.2400 figure at the beginning of the day, as it faltered early Monday to recover the 1.2500 level before shedding over 150 pips, indicating that the GBP/USD pair is at risk of easing further towards the 1.2000/1.2100 region, should the mentioned 1.2330 strong static support gives up. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has partially lost its bearish strength, but remains well above the current level, around 1.2420, whilst the Momentum indicator has turned flat within negative territory and the RSI indicator consolidates around 32, indicating the absence of buying interest around the Pound.
Support levels: 1.2330 1.2290 1.2250
Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2420 1.2460
