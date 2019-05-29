GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2625
- UK GFK Consumer Confidence Index for May seen at -12 vs. the previous -13.
- Conservative ministers tried to pour cold water on Brexit concerns, remarked that a no-deal Brexit is not an option.
The GBP/USD pair is trading near the multi-month low set at the beginning of this May at 1.2604 ahead of the Asian opening, despite some attempts from UK politicians to pour cold water on concerns about a hard-Brexit. Several of the conservative ministers, appointed to replace PM May, remarked that a no-deal Brexit is not an option, neither is most of them desire. The Sterling remained weak while the greenback advanced on safe-haven demand, with the absence of first-tier data releases leaving currencies in the hands of sentiment. This Thursday, BOE's Ramsden is scheduled to speak, while the kingdom will only release the GFK Consumer Confidence Index for May, seen at -12 vs. the previous -13.
The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline, down for a third consecutive day after correcting part of its May's sharp losses, enough to erase extreme oversold conditions in the daily chart. In the 4 hours chart the pair was again capped by a directionless 20 SMA at around 1.2675, the Momentum indicator is bouncing just modestly from its daily low but still within negative level, while the RSI indicator holds around 35, all of which maintains the risk skewed to the downside. Below the mentioned low, the next bearish target comes at 1.2580, the low from January 2, with a break below this last opening doors for a steeper slide.
Support levels: 1.2605 1.2580 1.2545
Resistance levels: 1.2630 1.2675 1.2710
