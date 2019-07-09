GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2464

Labour leader Corbyn called for the next PM to back any Brexit plan with a second referendum.

UK NIESR GDP seen at .0.1% in the three months to June.

The GBP/USD pair has fallen to 1.2438, flirting with the January flash-crash low amid more bad news coming from the UK, both macroeconomic and political ones. The BRC like-for-like retail sales report showed an annual decline of 1.6%, much worse than the flat reading anticipated, amid a bleak current economic situation. Despite no news on the Brexit front, concerns there were exacerbated by comments from Ireland's finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, who said that the prospect of a disorderly Brexit is now a "significant risk." Also, the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that the upcoming UK PM should test his Brexit plan with a second referendum. “Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no deal, back to the people in a public vote,” Corbyn wrote in a letter to party members.

This Wednesday, the UK macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy, as it includes May Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production, both seen recovering after April’s slump. The kingdom will also release the Trade Balance and the monthly GDP for May, this last, seen at 0.3% vs. the previous -0.4%. The NIESR GDP estimate for the three months to June is foreseen at -0.1% vs. the previous 0.1%.

The GBP/USD pair has fallen for a third consecutive day, with the bounce from the mentioned low being contained by sellers aligned in the 1.2470/80 price zone, now the immediate resistance area. The pair is technically oversold, but there are no signs of downward exhaustion, as indicators in the daily chart are entering oversold territory with sharp downward slopes. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the price is well below a sharply bearish 20 SMA, this last at around 1.2520, while technical indicators remain in oversold levels barely correcting from extreme levels.

Support levels: 1.2420 1.2375 1.2330

Resistance levels: 1.2475 1.2520 1.2560