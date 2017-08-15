GBP/USD analysis: at 1-month lows and counting

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2863

The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2845 its lowest in over a month, after a second consecutive UK inflation reading below expected, dented further the case of a near-term rate hike in the kingdom. Headline inflation remained unchanged in July at 2.6% YoY and against expectations of higher readings, while for the month, the CPI fell by 0.1%. The Producer Price index also proved weak, with output prices up by 0.1% against previous and expected 0.2%. While still above the central bank's 2.0% target, inflation easing from near 3.0% and the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit will likely keep the Pound subdued, regardless dollar's self-strength or weakness. Anyway, better-than-expected US sales and manufacturing data fueled the decline for the pair, leaving it at risk of falling further. Having shed over 100 pips for the day, the pair is now consolidating around 1.2870, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price is well below a now bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator consolidates within negative territory and the RSI indicator in oversold levels, with no signs of upward corrective movement ahead.

Support levels: 1.2830 1.2795 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.2910 1.2950 1.2990

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD