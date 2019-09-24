GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2490
- The UK Supreme Court ruled Johnson’s Parliament suspension was unlawful.
- UK CBI Industrial Trends Survey on orders fell to -28 in September.
- GBP/USD holds near 1.2500 but still struggles to extend gains beyond it.
The Sterling got boosted from news coming from the Brexit front, as the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful, further diluting chances of a hard-handing. Now, is up to John Bercow, the Speaker of the House to decide whether to end the parliament's suspension or not. The GBP/USD pair hit a daily high of 1.2502, further fueled by dismal US Consumer Confidence as estimated by CB, later easing from such high on the back of renewed risk aversion. This last was once again triggered by comments from US President Trump in regards to the country’s trade relationship with China. UK data released Tuesday was mostly discouraging as the CBI Industrial Trends Survey came in at -28 in September, much worse than the -13 expected. This Wednesday, the UK will release August BBA Mortgage Approvals and the CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2400 region ahead of the Asian opening, holding on to intraday gains. The pair has recovered from the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, although the short-term picture is neutral, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price is struggling around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators stand around their mid-lines with the Momentum advancing but the RSI flat, now at 57. Still, the risk is skewed to the upside amid prevalent hopes the UK will avoid a hard landing out of the EU.
Support levels: 1.2430 1.2395 1.2340
Resistance levels: 1.2510 1.2555 1.2590
