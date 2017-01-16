GBP/USD analysis: all eyes on PM May

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2069

The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest since the "flash-crash" from mid October, trading at over 30-year lows, at the beginning of the week, on news suggesting UK's PM, Theresa May upcoming speech will make it clear that Downing Street is going for a hard Brexit. Headlines suggesting that the UK government would prioritize immigration controls and free-trade deals with countries across the word, in detriment of being an active participant of the EU Single Market, smashed the Pound, despite no official comment has been made so far. The pair recovered up to 1.2084 intraday, and settled around 1.2060, as investors wait for Mrs. May early Tuesday. From a technical point of view, the pair is biased lower, with scope to extend its decline beyond the daily low set at 1.1986, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered partially from oversold readings, but remain well below their mid-lines, with the RSI slowly turning south. Nevertheless, upcoming direction will depend on Theresa May's speech, and if she confirms the weekend headlines, the decline could extend to fresh multi-decade lows below the 1.1900 threshold.

Support levels: 1.2035 1.2000 1.1970

Resistance levels: 1.2085 1.2120 1.2165

