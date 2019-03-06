GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2671

Politics are frozen in the UK ahead of PM May's resignation.

UK Markit Manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory for the first time in almost three years.

The GBP/USD pair spent most of the day hovering around the 1.2640 price zone, having peaked at 1.2672 and bottomed at 1.2609. Fears of a hard-Brexit kept the upside limited for the Pound, particularly rising after PM Tory´s candidate, Boris Johnson, said that if it depends on him, the UK will leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal. Adding pressure on the Pound, the Markit Manufacturing PMI for May resulted at 49.4, in contraction territory for the first time in almost three years. Beyond the run toward replacing May, UK politics seem to have frozen, as PM May spokesman said that there wouldn't be a weekly cabinet meeting this Tuesday, while the Parliamentary Labour Party meeting, scheduled for Tuesday has also been canceled. The kingdom will release BRC May's sales early Asia, while Markit will release the May Construction PMI during the European session, seen unchanged at 50.5.

The GBP/USD pair appreciated on broad dollar's weakness, yet the Sterling remains among the weakest currencies due to Brexit and political turmoil. Now trading at daily highs, the 4 hours chart offers a modest upward potential, as the pair advances above a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators bounced from their midlines, heading north at fresh 1-week highs. Still, the upward potential seems limited, at least as long as the pair remains below the 1.2710 price zone while looking a bit more constructive once above 1.2747, the high set on May 27.

Support levels: 1.2630 1.2590 1.2555

Resistance levels: 1.2710 1.2745 1.2790

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD