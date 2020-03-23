GBP/USD Analysis: A modest USD pullback provided some respite for bulls, at least for now

GBP/USD witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Friday.

Resurgent USD demand capped intraday gains beyond 1.1900 mark.

The US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 bill weighed on the USD.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on the last trading day of the week and rallied over 500 pips from the vicinity of the 1.1400 round-figure mark, or the lowest level since 1985. The pair snapped three consecutive days of losing streak and the short-covering rally was sponsored by some intraday US dollar profit-taking amid easing fears over tightening liquidity, backed by a coordinated effort central banks across the world.

However, a steep fall in the US equity markets extended some support to the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and kept a lid on any further gains rather prompted some selling at higher levels. The pair finally settled nearly 300 pips off daily tops and edged lower during the Asian session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Senate failed to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill, which exerted some fresh pressure on the greenback and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

The pair has now moved back closer to 1.1700 round-figure mark and seemed rather unaffected by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning that the UK is heading towards a lockdown. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent bearish trend. Hence, the attempted recovery could be solely attributed to some near-term short-covering move, amid extremely oversold conditions, and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1820-30 region, marking 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3191-1.1412 recent slump. Above the mentioned hurdle, a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.1900 round figure mark and the previous day's swing high, around the 1.1935 region, towards reclaiming the key 1.20 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1500 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, which if broken will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for the resumption of the pair's recent bearish trend.