- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the intraday uptick.
- Reluctance ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Monday and was influenced by the sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Positive news on a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease boosted the global risk sentiment. The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for use in the United States ahead of the November 3 elections. Adding to this, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday said that it has issued emergency authorization to use blood plasma from recovered patients to treat certain patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus.
The latest optimism undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move to mid-1.3100s. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, instead fizzled out rather quickly. The intraday USD weakness turned out to be short-lived as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of a speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. This, in turn, led to near 100 pips pullback from daily swing highs and dragged the pair to one-week lows. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.3000s.
Meanwhile, the US Trade Representative’s Office said in a statement that both the US and China see progress made on resolving issues in phase one trade deal between the two countries. The development remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which drove some flows away from the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and hence, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum. Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will further be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
From a technical perspective, the pair has been alternating gains and losses over the past one week or so, reflecting a tug of war between bears and bull. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. That said, some follow-through weakness below mid-1.3000s might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3150 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which bulls are likely to aim back to reclaim the 1.3200 round-figure mark. Any subsequent positive move might continue to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.3250-60 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate is eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
Gold faces healthy resistance levels on road to recovery
Gold consolidates the minor bounce so far this Tuesday, as the US dollar takes a beating from the risk-on market mood, fuelled by the US-China ‘constructive talks’ on the phase one trade deal. Coronavirus vaccine hopes also weigh on the metal’s safe-haven appeal.
Forex Today: Dollar pressured amid Sino-American optimism, coronavirus headlines, data eyed
The market mood is upbeat following upbeat tones from Chinese and American trade negotiators with the safe-haven dollar under pressure. The fall in US coronavirus cases and optimism about a vaccine also help.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.