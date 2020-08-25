GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.

The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the intraday uptick.

Reluctance ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Monday and was influenced by the sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Positive news on a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease boosted the global risk sentiment. The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for use in the United States ahead of the November 3 elections. Adding to this, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday said that it has issued emergency authorization to use blood plasma from recovered patients to treat certain patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus.

The latest optimism undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move to mid-1.3100s. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, instead fizzled out rather quickly. The intraday USD weakness turned out to be short-lived as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of a speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. This, in turn, led to near 100 pips pullback from daily swing highs and dragged the pair to one-week lows. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.3000s.

Meanwhile, the US Trade Representative’s Office said in a statement that both the US and China see progress made on resolving issues in phase one trade deal between the two countries. The development remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which drove some flows away from the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and hence, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum. Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will further be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

From a technical perspective, the pair has been alternating gains and losses over the past one week or so, reflecting a tug of war between bears and bull. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. That said, some follow-through weakness below mid-1.3000s might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3150 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which bulls are likely to aim back to reclaim the 1.3200 round-figure mark. Any subsequent positive move might continue to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.3250-60 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.