GBP/USD Analysis: 1.2500 is a tough nut to crack, UK/US PMIs eyed for fresh impetus

- A broad-based USD selloff prompted some short-covering move around GBP/USD on Monday.
- Fresh coronavirus jitters were offset by the risk-on mood and weighed on the safe-haven USD.
- Bulls struggled to capitalize on the subsequent positive move to the 1.2500 psychological mark.
- Investors now look forward to the flash version on the UK/US PMI prints for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and rallied over 140 pips from three-week lows amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. Despite renewed worries over a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases, a relatively stable market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The USD was further pressured by sliding US Treasury bond yields and weaker-than-expected Existing Home Sales data, which dropped 9.7% in May. The reading marked a modest bounce from the previous month's contraction of 17.8% but missed consensus estimates pointing to a 3% fall.
The pair snapped four consecutive days of losing streak and settled near the top end of its daily trading range. The momentum extended through the early part of the Asian session on Tuesday, though bulls struggled to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 round-figure mark. The pair quickly retreated around 60-70 pips from daily tops and was last seen trading with modest losses below mid-1.2400s. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the flash version of Manufacturing and Services PMI prints from the UK and the US. The data will influence the GBP/USD pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday found a decent support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move. The subsequent momentum beyond the 50% Fibo. level faltered near the 1.2500 mark. This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2525-30 region, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then accelerate the move towards reclaiming the 1.2600 mark en-route 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2630 area.
On the flip side, sustained weakness back below 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440-35 zone, might turn the pair vulnerable to slide below the 1.2400 mark and head back towards challenging the 61.8% Fibo. support near the 1.2350-40 region. Some follow-through weakness will negate prospects for any further near-term recovery and pave the way for a slide below the 1.2300 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory might then get extended towards the next major support near the 1.2260-50 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
