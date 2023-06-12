Aside from marginal strength against the Swiss franc, sterling is underperforming across the G10 space as of writing, with notable losses versus the Australian dollar (AUD), the New Zealand dollar (NZD), Swedish krone (SEK), euro (EUR), British pound (GBP) and US dollar (USD).
Weekly Trendline Resistance
Technically, the downside move was unsurprising on the weekly chart as price revisits the trendline resistance from the high of $1.4250. While a reaction has occurred, early May also saw a similar response though it failed to print much in the way of follow-through selling, pencilling in a low of $1.2308 in late May. This questions the reliability of the trendline resistance and could eventually observe price clear the aforementioned trendline resistance and approach weekly resistance priced from $1.2767. If price action remains south of the trendline resistance, on the other hand, and assuming the currency pair ventures beyond $1.2308, weekly support calls for attention as far south as $1.1851.
Supporting a bearish vibe, price action on the daily timeframe engulfed trendline support in May, drawn from the record low of $1.0357. Since forming the $1.2308 low (see above), we have seen a pullback to a high of $1.2599. Whether this is a move with any substance is difficult to judge (ultimately, further selling from here would help prove the trendline support breach and reaffirm the weekly timeframe’s position). Should additional underperformance unfold, support resides at $1.2272.
$1.25 Resistance?
Out of the H1 timeframe, I see the unit elbowed through $1.25 recently and is poised to retest the lower boundary as resistance. I know some traders will be watching the structure to the left of the price between $1.2427 and $1.2453 to form potential support (blue curve), though trendline support taken from the low $1.2368 is also in view. Therefore, considering the weekly timeframe responding from trendline resistance and scope to explore lower ground on the daily timeframe after snapping below trendline support, further downside south of $1.25 is possible for the pound, targeting at least the noted H1 trendline support.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
