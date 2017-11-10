GBP/USD: additional gains only above 1.3230, FOMC minutes awaited

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and oscillated in a broader trading range through early NA session on Wednesday. The pair touched an intraday low near the 1.3175 region but the slide lacked any fresh fundamental development. Hence, the pair quickly recovered back above the 1.3200 handle amid persistent US Dollar selling bias. Investors now seemed to have turned skeptic over a possible US tax overhaul before the end of the year, which was seen weighing on the greenback and helped the pair to preserve its recent gains.

The up-move, however, has failed to gain any strong follow through traction as market participants look forward to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, due to be released later in the day. At its September meeting, the Fed had indicated possibility of a third rate hike in this year and hence, reinforcement might only provide a temporary boost to the greenback. However, with inflation staying stubbornly below the central bank's 2% target, investors would be looking for clues over the central bank's possible monetary policy stance in 2018, which should eventually turn out to be next big catalyst determining the pair's near-term trajectory.

From a technical perspective, the pair remains below 1.3220-25 immediate supply zone and has now giving clear indications of any further up-move. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest before positioning for any additional appreciating move. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to dart towards 1.3265-70 resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the 1.3300 handle.

On the flip side, weakness below 1.3175 area (session lows) is likely to find support at 50-day SMA, currently near the 1.3135 region, which if broken would negate possibilities of any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to break back below the 1.3100 handle and retest 1.3065-60 support area.