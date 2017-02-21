GBP/USD: A violation of 1.2490 will trigger a rise towards 1.2610
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0583
The outlook remains negative below 1.0600 resistance, for a slide towards 1.0520 low. Crucial on the upside is 1.0630 high.
USD/JPY Current level - 113.47
The bias is positive above 113.20 support, for a test of 114.00 resistance area. Crucial on the downside is 113.00 area.
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2446
The intraday bias is neutral and only a break through the dynamic resistance at 1.2500 could unleash a rise towards 1.2610 resistance.
