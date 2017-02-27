GBP/USD: A violation of 1.2380 support will challenge 1.2240
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0565
My outlook is already bearish after the reversal at 1.0618, for a break through 1.0535 low, towards 1.0450 area.
USD/JPY Current level - 112.10
The downtrend remains intact, for a tight test of 111.60 support area. The latter should provide a reliable bas for an upswing towards 114.95 zone. Initial intraday resistance lies at 112.53.
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2425
My outlook here is bearish, for a break through 1.2380 support, towards 1.2240 area. Key resistance lies at 1.2505.
