GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD topped exactly at important 6-month trend line resistance at 1.4150/70 targets & hit some profit-taking to key support at the 100 monthly moving average at1.4080/60. Longs need stops below 1.4040.
EURGBP bottomed exactly at the next target of 8565/60.
GBPNZD beats strong resistance at 1.9570/90.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD tests key support at the 100 monthly moving average at 1.4080/60. Longs need stops below 1.4040. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 1.4010 & support 1.3980/70.
A bounce from 1.4080/60 targets 1.4110/20 & important 6-month trend line resistance at 1.4150/70. A break above 1.4180 targets 1.4210/20 & strong resistance at the 200 weeks moving average at 1.4300/10.
EURGBP breaks first support at 8600/8590 to hit the next target of 8565/60. We bottomed exactly here but a break lower to today targets 8530/20.
As I write we topped exactly at first resistance at 8590/8600. A break higher re-targets 8655/65 but above here look for 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.
GBPNZD beats 3 weeks highs at 1.9490/1.9510 & very strong resistance at 1.9570/90reaching 1.9667. Above 1.9685 looks for 1.9750, perhaps as far as 1.9800/10.
First support at 1.9600/9580. Longs need stops below 1.9560. A break lower targets support at 1.9490/70.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited
EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.4050 as US dollar picks up fresh bid
GBP/USD is falling back towards 1.4050, Wednesday's low. US CPI won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840
Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels
AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.