GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD topped exactly at important 6-month trend line resistance at 1.4150/70 targets & hit some profit-taking to key support at the 100 monthly moving average at1.4080/60. Longs need stops below 1.4040.

EURGBP bottomed exactly at the next target of 8565/60.

GBPNZD beats strong resistance at 1.9570/90.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD tests key support at the 100 monthly moving average at 1.4080/60. Longs need stops below 1.4040. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 1.4010 & support 1.3980/70.

A bounce from 1.4080/60 targets 1.4110/20 & important 6-month trend line resistance at 1.4150/70. A break above 1.4180 targets 1.4210/20 & strong resistance at the 200 weeks moving average at 1.4300/10.

EURGBP breaks first support at 8600/8590 to hit the next target of 8565/60. We bottomed exactly here but a break lower to today targets 8530/20.

As I write we topped exactly at first resistance at 8590/8600. A break higher re-targets 8655/65 but above here look for 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.

GBPNZD beats 3 weeks highs at 1.9490/1.9510 & very strong resistance at 1.9570/90reaching 1.9667. Above 1.9685 looks for 1.9750, perhaps as far as 1.9800/10.

First support at 1.9600/9580. Longs need stops below 1.9560. A break lower targets support at 1.9490/70.

