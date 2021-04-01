GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD hit first resistance at 1.3760/80 but over ran to 1.3811.
EURGBP holding first resistance at 8565/75 to retest the next downside target of 8500/8490.
Daily Analysis
GBPUSD holding first resistance at 1.3780/00 today keeps bears in control to target 1.3740/30 before strong support at 1.3710/1.3690. Watch for a low for the day here again today. A break below last week’s low of 1.3668 risks a test of the 100 day moving average at 1.3635/30.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 1.3780/00. A break above 1.3820 however allows a recovery towards strong resistance at 1.3850/60. Watch for a high for the day here.
EURGBP holding the next downside target of 8500/8490 so far this week. Obviously this is today’s support level. A break below 8475 however risks a slide to 8450/40.
First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
