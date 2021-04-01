GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD hit first resistance at 1.3760/80 but over ran to 1.3811.

EURGBP holding first resistance at 8565/75 to retest the next downside target of 8500/8490.

Daily Analysis

GBPUSD holding first resistance at 1.3780/00 today keeps bears in control to target 1.3740/30 before strong support at 1.3710/1.3690. Watch for a low for the day here again today. A break below last week’s low of 1.3668 risks a test of the 100 day moving average at 1.3635/30.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 1.3780/00. A break above 1.3820 however allows a recovery towards strong resistance at 1.3850/60. Watch for a high for the day here.

EURGBP holding the next downside target of 8500/8490 so far this week. Obviously this is today’s support level. A break below 8475 however risks a slide to 8450/40.

First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.

Chart