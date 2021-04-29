The GBP/USD has formed two important zones and we might see moves in both directions.

Long trades could show up around 1.3865-85. A rejection from the zone targets 1.4020. However, there is a lot of confluence within the upper POC zone. D H5 followed by the ATR projection high and previous strong resistance is screaming for a sell. Intraday traders might use that opportunity to short at the zone and take intraday pips or scalp. The targets are 1.3980, 1.3954, and 1.3904.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.