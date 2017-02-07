GBP/USD: 1.2420 held the market

1.2420 held the market...slightly higher this morning.. but we really do need a break above 1.2540 to ease further downward pressure.. We are beginning to be a little overbought on the short term charts but until these turn there is going to be more chance of the market trading lower or at least staying where it is.... Use this 1.2420/1.2380 area as a guide for today...If we hold there is no reason we cannot push through to 1.2480/1.25...I think you will see profit taking at these higher levels...and buyers only coming back in if we break the 1.2520 barrier.. on the daily charts we have the 38.2 fib located at 1.2411....We know markets retrace back this amount so this move lower and even on the dailies we are a little oversold....so this 1.2420/1.2380 area is actually quite good.... Weekly charts still point higher...the weekly Double Base remains intact the price is above some good weekly M/A support and therefore it is prudent to still be buying into weakness down to these lower levels....I personally would place stops below 1.2350...giving it room on the downside.... Now above 1.2540 and buyers will come back into the market and they will be looking to run it up towards key resistance at 1.2599...Cover all longs to here. We should be able then to attempt small shorts....but keep stops tight...as I really think that the downside in Cable at 1.1980/50 has been seen for the time being....

The research provided by Technicalanalysisreports.com and Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency. Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy in, or omission from, such materials.