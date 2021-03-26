The GBP/USD is in uptrend. The recent retracement was used to find buyers at support. The POC zone was perfect for longs as you can see on my chart.
1.3650-1.3700 is the zone where buyers were in the history. The move which preceded buying in the zone is the biggest 1-2-3 swing in the 4h timeframe. Bulls have taken over and expected targets are 1.3832, 1.3903 and 1.3982. Traders who have already bought might scale out and enjoy a free ride.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
