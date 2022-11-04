GBP/USD turns lower

The pound tumbled after the BoE warned of a protracted downturn. The price lost steam near September’s high (1.1700) and a break below 1.1440 sent buyers packing, turning it into a resistance. A lack of bids at the base (1.1300) of a recent bullish breakout is a warning sign that sentiment has gone cautious. 1.1100 is an important support and after the RSI sank to the oversold area, a ‘buying-the-dips’ behaviour could be expected. However, its breach could make Sterling vulnerable to renewed selling pressure.

USD/NOK lifts resistance

The US dollar retains the momentum from the hawkish Fed meeting. The pair has been in a flag-shaped consolidation after it broke above April 2020’s high at 10.8000. The optimism remains intact in the medium-term and the latest catalyst rally could be a signal for a bullish continuation. A surge above 10.5500 has flushed out short interests. 10.7000 is a key resistance and a breakout would cause a runaway rally above 11.0000. 10.4000 is the immediate support on a pullback after the RSI showed overextension.

NAS 100 tests critical floor

The Nasdaq 100 slumps as fewer US jobless claims reinforces the tightening agenda. Previously, a tentative break below 10900 weakened the bulls’ position. A failure to achieve a new high above 11650 shows that the path of least resistance would be down. A sharp drop below the said support has definitely knocked out the buy side. A rebound is likely to be capped by 11060. 10450 would be the last level to salvage the situation. A bearish breakout could trigger a new round of sell-off and effectively resume the bear market.