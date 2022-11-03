Markets are on the back foot after the Bank of England warned of a historic recession to come, with tomorrow’s jobs report looking increasingly important.
Sterling tumbles as the BoE brings historic 75bp hike
“The pound has been the big underperformer in the FX space today, with fears over a drawn-out recessionary period driving sterling down, to the benefit of the FTSE100. While the FTSE100 is currently shielded by the positive impact a weaker pound has on company earnings, that boost is unlikely to last as traders weigh up the longest recession since record began. While banks have shown themselves to be a major beneficiary when rates rise, the economic outlook looks far from favourable amid a potential recession until mid-2024. Perhaps the most worrying fact is that today’s forecast is by no means a worst-case scenario, with a distinct possibility that energy prices spike once again to prolong the monetary tightening and drag out the recession. Unfortunately, interest rates can seem a relatively blunt tool when trying to combat sky-high inflation driven by geo-political factors and underinvestment. ”
Markets pivot away from October optimism
“The optimism shown throughout global markets last month appears to have soured in November, with the Nasdaq already down over 7% since Tuesday’s pre-market peak. The Federal Reserve warning that interest rates will likely rise to a higher ‘terminal rate’ reflected fears that inflation is becoming increasingly difficult to tackle. For traders there is a distinct possibility that we are seeing the beginning of the next leg lower for equity markets, with tomorrow’s jobs report taking on an increasingly important role is determining exactly how the economy is coping under the weight of elevated inflation and interest rates.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
